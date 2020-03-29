Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Marie Gooch. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Gooch, Kathleen Marie Born June 12, 1944 to John and Harriette Leisek, passed away March 17, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Walter "Bud" Gooch. Survived by loving children Gena Fox and James (Betty) Wilson; grandchildren Jedidiah Wilson, Kaitlin Svendblad and Cheyenne Fox; 3 great-grandchildren; 7 nieces and nephews; siblings Peggy (Jack) Furan, Debra (Jim) Leisek, Jonna (Pat) Kelly, John (Denett) Leisek. Kathleen was small but mighty, with a huge heart for family, friends and animals. When Kathleen said "I love you" she meant it. Her smile was infectious and she had a way of making friends with strangers. She was truly a nice person. Kathleen had a beautiful voice and loved to dance. She was a good bowler and ardent WSU Shockers and KC Chiefs fan. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kansas Humane Society in honor of Kathleen and her loving Chihuahua Baby. KHS is where they met. It was love at first sight and they rescued each other.

Gooch, Kathleen Marie Born June 12, 1944 to John and Harriette Leisek, passed away March 17, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Walter "Bud" Gooch. Survived by loving children Gena Fox and James (Betty) Wilson; grandchildren Jedidiah Wilson, Kaitlin Svendblad and Cheyenne Fox; 3 great-grandchildren; 7 nieces and nephews; siblings Peggy (Jack) Furan, Debra (Jim) Leisek, Jonna (Pat) Kelly, John (Denett) Leisek. Kathleen was small but mighty, with a huge heart for family, friends and animals. When Kathleen said "I love you" she meant it. Her smile was infectious and she had a way of making friends with strangers. She was truly a nice person. Kathleen had a beautiful voice and loved to dance. She was a good bowler and ardent WSU Shockers and KC Chiefs fan. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kansas Humane Society in honor of Kathleen and her loving Chihuahua Baby. KHS is where they met. It was love at first sight and they rescued each other. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close