GODDARD-McVay, Kathleen (Sharp) 75, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Kathleen was born on November 1, 1943, in Wichita, Kansas. She was the youngest daughter of Harold and Archie (West) Sharp. Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Patsy Dwyer; brother, John Sharp, and children, Elizabeth and Jeremy McVay. Survivors include her husband of fifty years, Michael McVay; children, Jeffrey and Deborah (Titus) McVay, James and Daphne (Bloomer) McVay; grandchildren, Megan, Morgan, Aiden and Kinsley McVay. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 17, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019