Plumlee, Kathleen "Kathi" (Pratt) 70, went home to Jesus Dec. 29, 2019 at a St. Louis, MO hospital. She had an infectios smile that opened doors to show her heart for others and love for God's Word. She was born on Aug. 24, 1949 to the late William and JoAnn (Neff) Pratt. She married Rick Plumlee on March 9, 1968. She is survived by Rick, children Scott (Tina) Plumlee, Sean (Donnell) Plumlee and Heather Vincent and 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Gordon Pratt, Kerri Pratt and grandson Jackson Allen Plumlee. Services will be 1 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Grace Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Lawrence, KS with burial to be held at 11 am Friday, January 3, 2020 at Maize Park Cemetery, Maize, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials established for the children ministries at Grace Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Lawrence, KS or Family Church, Wichita, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 31, 2019