Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Plumlee. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Plumlee, Kathleen "Kathi" (Pratt) 70, went home to Jesus Dec. 29, 2019 at a St. Louis, MO hospital. She had an infectios smile that opened doors to show her heart for others and love for God's Word. She was born on Aug. 24, 1949 to the late William and JoAnn (Neff) Pratt. She married Rick Plumlee on March 9, 1968. She is survived by Rick, children Scott (Tina) Plumlee, Sean (Donnell) Plumlee and Heather Vincent and 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Gordon Pratt, Kerri Pratt and grandson Jackson Allen Plumlee. Services will be 1 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Grace Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Lawrence, KS with burial to be held at 11 am Friday, January 3, 2020 at Maize Park Cemetery, Maize, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials established for the children ministries at Grace Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Lawrence, KS or Family Church, Wichita, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS

Plumlee, Kathleen "Kathi" (Pratt) 70, went home to Jesus Dec. 29, 2019 at a St. Louis, MO hospital. She had an infectios smile that opened doors to show her heart for others and love for God's Word. She was born on Aug. 24, 1949 to the late William and JoAnn (Neff) Pratt. She married Rick Plumlee on March 9, 1968. She is survived by Rick, children Scott (Tina) Plumlee, Sean (Donnell) Plumlee and Heather Vincent and 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Gordon Pratt, Kerri Pratt and grandson Jackson Allen Plumlee. Services will be 1 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Grace Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Lawrence, KS with burial to be held at 11 am Friday, January 3, 2020 at Maize Park Cemetery, Maize, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials established for the children ministries at Grace Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Lawrence, KS or Family Church, Wichita, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close