Kathleen "Kathy" Wells (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen "Kathy" Wells.
Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS
67206-1924
(316)-682-4553
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Wells, Kathleen "Kathy" Joined God on August 16, 2019 after 81 years of living, loving, dancing, and swimming. Born in 1937 in Wichita, KS, daughter of Dr. George and Carolyn Corrigan, Kathy lived in Wichita. After many years inspiring students as a teacher and librarian, she retired from USD 259 in 1997. Even after retirement she continued to dance and inspire others weekly at the Rodeo Club. Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard K. Howe, Sr.; son, John K. Howe. She is survived by her son, Richard K. (Janie) Howe of Omaha, NE; daughters, Kristine K. Howe of Wichita, Paula Mucklow of Seattle, WA, Patricia (Charles) Wakefield of Omaha, NE. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, August 23, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. A memorial has been established with: , 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, KS 67206. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.