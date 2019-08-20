Wells, Kathleen "Kathy" Joined God on August 16, 2019 after 81 years of living, loving, dancing, and swimming. Born in 1937 in Wichita, KS, daughter of Dr. George and Carolyn Corrigan, Kathy lived in Wichita. After many years inspiring students as a teacher and librarian, she retired from USD 259 in 1997. Even after retirement she continued to dance and inspire others weekly at the Rodeo Club. Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard K. Howe, Sr.; son, John K. Howe. She is survived by her son, Richard K. (Janie) Howe of Omaha, NE; daughters, Kristine K. Howe of Wichita, Paula Mucklow of Seattle, WA, Patricia (Charles) Wakefield of Omaha, NE. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, August 23, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. A memorial has been established with: , 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, KS 67206. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019