Kathryn Flory

November 30, 1952 - October 31, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Kathryn Jo Flory, 67, passed away on October 31, 2020. She was born in Newton, Kansas on November 30, 1952 to Granville and Violet Edmonston.

Kathryn graduated from Sedgwick High School, Kansas, and Wichita State University with a Bachelor in Elementary Education. Kathryn married Jim Flory on October 20, 1979. They had a son, Philip Flory, in 1986. She was co-owner of Jim Flory Co., Inc. She enjoyed quilting and embroidery, traveling to Walt Disney World - her favorite place to visit - she probably visited over 40 times. Her dogs Soxx, Susie and Simon, all Boston Terriers, and her cats Mickey and Molly, were very dear to her. Kathryn was an ASPCA contributor, and volunteered for the Sedgwick, Kansas Historical Society. Searching for collectibles was a favorite hobby. Jim and Kathryn were long-time season ticket holders for Wichita State University Shocker Basketball, and followed them to the final four in 2013 in Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her husband Jim Flory, son Philip Flory, brother Loyal Edmonston of Sedgwick, KS, sisters, Guyla Taylor of Indianapolis, IN, Norma Driskill of Denver, CO, nieces Brenda Taylor, Barb Taylor Keglovits, Daina Edmonston Bailey, Jerri Driskill Thiel, Carrie Driskill Kawanaka, Jamie Edmonston Giffin, Mindy Edmonston, Tara Flory Fiebach, sisters-in-law Dorothy (Ron) Flory, Dona Flory. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents and nephews Barry Taylor, Jeff Driskill, Eric Flory. Lakeview Funeral Home.





