Kathryn Gleissner

January 12, 1935 - October 21, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Kathryn Busch Gleissner died in Wichita, Kansas on 21 October 2020. She was born in Chase, Kansas on 17 January 1935. She married Vernon Gleissner in 1959; they lived most of their lives in Wichita, where they reared two children: Susan and Stephen. Kathryn was a devoted and dedicated daughter of Frank and Mamie Feist Busch. She was the wife of Vernon, a mother, and nurse.

Most of her career was in service to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. She was an amazing cook; her apple pie was the best. At her husband's urging, she submitted her apple pie to the Kansas State Fair, and won a blue ribbon.

Memorials may be made to Wichita Botanica Gardens. Private Memorial Service.





