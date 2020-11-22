Kathryn "Kay" Harrison
November 6, 1937 - November 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Harrison, Kathryn Ann "Kay" 83, went Home to be with the LORD on Thursday, November 19th, 2020. She was born November 6th, 1937 to Newell Maag and Kathryn Korff Maag in Newton, Kansas. Kay was a wife and mother and always put her family first. She was a member of the GV Chapter of PEO for over 50 years. She loved her Chiefs football and always supported WSU, KU and KSU sports. She was preceded in death by her father, Newell and mother, Kathryn; husband, Parker; son Chester; and brothers, Ed and Korff. Kay is survived by her daughter, Julianne and husband, John of Bullard, TX; nieces and one nephew; and many lifelong friends. Viewing: Monday, November 23rd, 2020, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road Derby, Kansas 67037. Graveside Service: 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery in Anthony, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.