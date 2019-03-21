McCune, Kathryn J. (Siler) age 85, died March 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Edward McCune and her sons, Lee Edward McCune and "Ernie" George Ernest McCune. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Janette McCune Woods (Tod), and granddaughters, Sara Marie Woods Cicchi (Brendan) and Amy Nicole Woods. Services will be held on March 23 at 2pm, at Old Mission Mortuary, 3424 East 21st ST. N, Wichita, KS 67208. Memorials may be made to Botanica, Wichita Gardens, 701 Amidon, Wichita, KS, 67203.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 21, 2019