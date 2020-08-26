1/1
Kathryn Maureen "Kathy" Fellers
1921 - 2020
Fellers, Kathryn Maureen "Kathy" entered this world on March 18th, 1921 in Eureka Kansas to the parents of Arthur Clinton Ray and Fanna Minetta "Minnie" Ray. Kathy married Phillip Orlo Fellers on March 5th, 1945. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and most of all a friend to everyone she knew. She lived life to the fullest for 99 1/2 years, making sure to find humor in every day. Kathy always had a smile on her face, a joke on her lips and Hershey chocolate bars in her purse. She met Jesus on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020. Visitation will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4 to 7p.m. at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N. Wichita. We will celebrate Kathryn's life on Saturday, August 29th, 2020, at Riverview Baptist Church, 844 W. 53rd St. North, 10:00 a.m. Masks will be required. Immediately following the ceremony the family will travel to Eureka to lay Kathryn to rest.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 26, 2020.
