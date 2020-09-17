Kathryn Moore

March 22, 1959 - September 8, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Kathryn Lynn Moore-March 22,1959-September 8, 2020 passed away unexpectedly. She was born and raised in Wichita. She will join her husband Brian Moore of 31 years whom preceded her in death. Survived by her Mother Sonya Grow and Father Lonnie Jones. Mother of Jody Christopher, Saralyn Moore and Nolen (Ariel) Moore. Sisters, Julie Jerry (Texas), Sharon Kleven (Arizona) and brother in law Brad Kleven. Four grandchildren, Deigan, Dallyn, Keiluhn and Maddex. Niece Paris and nephews Jesse, Chris, Justin and Blake. Aunts, cousins and life long friends. She attended East High joined the US army was an advocate for animals. She had a big heart and was very artistic and loved the arts. "Keep Calm and Carry On", until we meet again.

John 20:31 (NIV)





