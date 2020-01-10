Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn P. Lies Suellentrop. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

COLWICH-Suellentrop, Kathryn P. Lies age 95, of Colwich, Kansas passed away on January 8, 2020. Kathryn (Katie) was born June 21, 1924 in Andale, Kansas and was the 11th of 14 children. Katie was the daughter of Mathias and Margreth Lies. She graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing, and on May 3, 1948 married Clem J. Suellentrop. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clem and daughters Mary T. Meyer and Margaret C. Eck. She is survived by her children Mark (Jalaine), Joe (Marilyn), Betty (Joey Surace), Gene (Chris), Frank (Laura), Richard (Leilani), Charles (Teresa), Jane (Dennis O'Brien), Linda (Frank Schulte), Michael, Susanne and sons-in-law Bruce Meyer and Larry Eck. Katie is also survived by her sister Betty Lies Lovett. Katie is a grandmother of 54 grandchildren and 69 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: St. Anne Altar Society. Rosary will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. and Funeral Mass to be celebrated Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colwich, KS. Interment to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

