Lowry, Kathryn Sue "Kathy" 60, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, after a seven year battle with ALS. Kathy worked for Aero-Mach Labs and NCR. She was a lifetime member of Linwood Church of the Nazarene and Woodland Lakes Community Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tomie Lowry; parents, Truitt and Julia Owens; and brother, Terry Owens. Survivors include her children, Ethan Lowry (Mandy) and Erin Heidrick (Cameron); siblings, Kenny Owens (Toni), Marilyn Parnell, John Owens (Brenda), Carolyn Sullivan (Mark), Sherri Edelman (Dwayne), James Owens, and Jerry Owens (Charmaine); grandchildren, Meleah, Makai, and Madison Lowry, Caden, Samuel, Breauna, Heidi, and Benjamin Heidrick. Family Visitation, 6-8 pm, Tuesday, July 2, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Celebration of Life Service, 10:30 am, Wednesday, July 3, at Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S. Greenwich Rd. Memorials to: ALS Mid-America Chapter, Phoenix Hospice, and Woodland Lakes Community Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 30, 2019
