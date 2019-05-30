Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Henning. View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services 4408 West Central Wichita , KS 67212 (316)-945-8108 Send Flowers Notice

Henning, Kathy was born August 26, 1934 in her Kansas family farm home. She entered eternal life May 25, 2019 in St. Francis Hospice Unit in Wichita, Kansas. First and foremost she was a devout Christian attending churches in California, Kansas, and Oklahoma, notably Glenn Park Christian Church in Wichita. She completed Master's Degrees in both nursing and religion. She worked in several different hospitals throughout her decades long career as a registered nurse (RN). She worked in ER, CICU, and CCU. Kathy was a kind, caring, and compassionate woman that lead by example and was proud to be one of the first women to become an ordained minister. Kathy also had an eccentric and eclectic personality, which made everyone smile. She was a creator when she wasn't nursing or attending church service, such as pottery, building canoes, crocheting, gardening, and restoring boats among other interests. Kathy is survived by her loving family: Fred Henning (husband), Dennis Henning (son), Michael (son-in-law) and Debbie Seeds (daughter), Steve (son-in-law) and Katrina Carns (daughter); grandchildren, Jeremiah Carns, Shane Bruner, Amanda Wohlgemuth, Cyressa Lee, Joshua Henning, Doug Lee, and Brittany Seeds; great-grandchildren, Ashtyn Carns, Aiden Grace, Magnolia LaForge, Cash Carns, Azalea Laforge, Brandon Henning, Ethan Henning, Wiakiya Bruner, and Isella Bruner. A Vigil Service will be at Advantage Funeral Home, 4406 W. Central, Wichita, Thursday, May 30th from 4 to 6 pm. A Grave Side Service will be at Dunlap Cemetery, near Rose Hill Kansas, please use Google maps for directions, Friday, May 31 at 1pm. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tom Hawk for all of his support and spiritual guidance.

Henning, Kathy was born August 26, 1934 in her Kansas family farm home. She entered eternal life May 25, 2019 in St. Francis Hospice Unit in Wichita, Kansas. First and foremost she was a devout Christian attending churches in California, Kansas, and Oklahoma, notably Glenn Park Christian Church in Wichita. She completed Master's Degrees in both nursing and religion. She worked in several different hospitals throughout her decades long career as a registered nurse (RN). She worked in ER, CICU, and CCU. Kathy was a kind, caring, and compassionate woman that lead by example and was proud to be one of the first women to become an ordained minister. Kathy also had an eccentric and eclectic personality, which made everyone smile. She was a creator when she wasn't nursing or attending church service, such as pottery, building canoes, crocheting, gardening, and restoring boats among other interests. Kathy is survived by her loving family: Fred Henning (husband), Dennis Henning (son), Michael (son-in-law) and Debbie Seeds (daughter), Steve (son-in-law) and Katrina Carns (daughter); grandchildren, Jeremiah Carns, Shane Bruner, Amanda Wohlgemuth, Cyressa Lee, Joshua Henning, Doug Lee, and Brittany Seeds; great-grandchildren, Ashtyn Carns, Aiden Grace, Magnolia LaForge, Cash Carns, Azalea Laforge, Brandon Henning, Ethan Henning, Wiakiya Bruner, and Isella Bruner. A Vigil Service will be at Advantage Funeral Home, 4406 W. Central, Wichita, Thursday, May 30th from 4 to 6 pm. A Grave Side Service will be at Dunlap Cemetery, near Rose Hill Kansas, please use Google maps for directions, Friday, May 31 at 1pm. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tom Hawk for all of his support and spiritual guidance. Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close