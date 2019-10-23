Kathy L. (Bill) Gerber

ROSE HILL-Gerber, Kathy L. (Bill) age 74, ret. teacher, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Visitation, Thursday, October 24, with family present 5:30-7pm; Services, Friday, October 25, 11am, BOTH at Calvary Baptist Church, Derby. Preceded by parents, Gilbert and Lovene (Punke) Bill and brother, Leslie Bill. Survived by husband, Don; children, Michael Gerber of Towanda; Christine Gerber of Wichita; sister, Linda Hayslip of Ft. Myers, FL; grandchildren, Matthew Rikoff, Michelle and Margrett Gerber. Memorial: American Diabetes Association, 608 W. Douglas Ave, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67203. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019
