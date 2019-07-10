Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Anderson Woolsey. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Woolsey, Kay Anderson Kay Woolsey passed away peacefully in her home on July 5, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born March 3, 1944 to Delbert L Anderson and Opal Meree Brazill Anderson. She was the 3rd child and only daughter of her parents and lived some of her life in Sumner County, KS where she went to Prairie Garden Grade School. She graduated in 1961 from Belle Plaine High School. Kay then moved to Wichita and continued her education at Wichita Business School. She met her soul mate I. Wayne Woolsey and married on December 12, 1973. They had two sons, Marc Wayne and Matthew Jay in 1977 and 1978. Kay worked most of her life in Wichita in the Oil and Gas Industry. She worked alongside her husband and was the Vice President of Woolsey Operating Company. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Herby; and brother, Carl (Punky). She is survived by her two brothers, Gene Anderson (Darlene), and Joe Anderson; her husband, Wayne; their two sons, Marc (Hillary) and Matthew; her stepdaughters, Cheryl Crisler (Roger) and Carla Haggard; five grandchildren, Jennifer Haggard, Simon, Summer, Gavin and Grayson Woolsey. Kay was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999, had surgery and chemotherapy then her cancer metastasized to breast cancer of the bones in 2006 and breast cancer of the brain in 2012. She wanted breast cancer patients to know that cancer is not a death sentence. Friends may gather with the family on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1 pm with the Memorial Service immediately following at 2 pm at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, 6555 East Central Wichita, KS 67206. Memorial Contributions in Kay's name may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, 6900 Fannin St., Houston, TX 77030 (

