Kay BakerJanuary 4, 1940 - November 7, 2020Mulvane, Kansas - Kay Vivian Baker, cherished wife, mother and grandmother, of Mulvane, Kansas passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 80. Kay was born on January 4, 1940 to Ruel Vernon (Barry) and Frances Barrington. Kay's father was a traveling salesman and she looked forward to the weekends when her father came home to the family. Kay enjoyed a special bond with her mother Frances. The two enjoyed music and theater and Kay often sang while her mother accompanied her on the piano. Kay was a member of the first graduating class from Wichita's Southwest High School and she served on the committee that helped choose the school's colors and mascot. After graduation, Kay attended Wichita Business College and studied to become a secretary. It was after Kay's graduation from Business College that she met and quickly married the love of her life, Victor Gene Baker on March 12, 1960 with whom she enjoyed almost 59 years of marriage. Kay was offered a secretarial position at the FBI in Washington D.C. but chose to stay in Kansas and focus on building a family with Victor. Kay devoted her life to loving and caring for her husband and 6 children. Kay was a devoted Christian and her faith was at the foundation of her life. Kay courageously fought and succeeded in prevailing against liver cancer for nearly 3 years, first so that her beloved Victor would not suffer from her loss then, after his passing, so that her children would not experience the loss both parents in the same year. Kay's love and caring defined both her life and her passing. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Victor and her brother, Don Barrington. Kay is survived by her brother, Roger Barrington; 6 children Vicky, Barry, Penny, Scotty, Stacy, and Wendy along with their spouses, 9 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.