Cropsey, Kay Emery age 90, retired, of Wichita, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Tucson, AZ, having suffered many years from dementia. He was born June 3, 1929, in Lincoln, NE. He was the son of Bertha Mae and Leland Gilbert Cropsey. Kay worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for nearly 40 years. After retiring, he worked part-time for many years at Kaylor Dental Lab. Kay made friends wherever he went. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Kay is survived by his daughters: Courtney (Brent) Hume, Catherine Nelson, and Amy (Thom) Watson; grandchildren: Leslie (Casey) Eberlin, Ryan, Amy and Aubree Watson; and great-grandchildren: Sally and Malcolm Eberlin. He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Bessie; his parents; and his sister, Dixie Kelley. Kay's and Bessie's ashes will be interred together at Resthaven Cemetery in Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020