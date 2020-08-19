Peterson, Kay Lavonne (Metheny) was born April 12th, 1941 in Cedar Vale, KS and passed away August 15th, 2020 in Oklahoma City from natural causes. A retried medical office manager at Wichita State University and Pinedale (WY) Medical Center, she graduated from Douglass High School, attended Wichita Business College and graduated from Western Wyoming State College. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayland Stirk Peterson; her parents, Evert and Alta Metheny and her brother, Jerry Metheny. She is survived y her son Brian (Karen) Peterson; daughter Debbie Owens; brother, Dennis (Sherrie) Metheny; grandson Sean Owens; brother, Dennis (Sherrie) Metheny; grandson Sean Owens and great-granddaughter Elena Owens. No services will be held, burial at Douglass Cemetery.



