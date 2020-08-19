1/1
Kay Lavonne (Metheny) Peterson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peterson, Kay Lavonne (Metheny) was born April 12th, 1941 in Cedar Vale, KS and passed away August 15th, 2020 in Oklahoma City from natural causes. A retried medical office manager at Wichita State University and Pinedale (WY) Medical Center, she graduated from Douglass High School, attended Wichita Business College and graduated from Western Wyoming State College. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayland Stirk Peterson; her parents, Evert and Alta Metheny and her brother, Jerry Metheny. She is survived y her son Brian (Karen) Peterson; daughter Debbie Owens; brother, Dennis (Sherrie) Metheny; grandson Sean Owens; brother, Dennis (Sherrie) Metheny; grandson Sean Owens and great-granddaughter Elena Owens. No services will be held, burial at Douglass Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved