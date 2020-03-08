Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay (Downey) Outhier. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Outhier, Kay (Downey) 79, Wichita, KS, left us to go to heaven March 5, 2020. Kay was born November 9, 1940 in Omaha, NE, daughter of James and Shirley (Adams) Downey, she later moved to Wichita where Kay graduated from North High. Kay enjoyed family, friends, old country music, thrift store shopping and her granddogs. In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by former husbands George Outhier and Lou Rumpeltes along with her son Mike Rumpeltes and sister-in-law Shirley Downey. Survivors include daughter Christy Belz (Ferd) siblings; Pat Jim and Steve, grandchildren; Charlie, Beverly, Mikayla, Justin and Travis as well as many extended family and friends. Kay will be great missed, her sass, smile, laugh and memories will live on forever, she was loved unconditionally by so many people. Celebration of life service date to be determined.

