Kay RalstinApril 1, 1949 - September 26, 2020Mulvane, Kansas - Mulvane - Ralstin, Kay, 71, passed away Saturday, September 26th, 2020. She was born April 1st, 1949 to Gerald and Ruth Taylor Wiseman. Kay grew up in Douglass, graduating from Douglass High School in 1967. She enjoyed watching the Wichita Wings, Kansas City Royals and the Wichita State Shockers play. She was preceded in death by her parents, sibling, Jerry Wiseman; daughter-in-law, Jen. Kay is survived by her Husband of 52 years Ray Ralstin; children, Andy Ralstin, Allen Ralstin (Sarah), Gayle Buehler (James), Ruthann Ralstin (Devin Coldren); 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation: Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 4 pm to 8 pm at Smith Mortuary, 501 S.E. Louis Blvd., Mulvane, 67110. Recitation of the Rosary; 9:30 a.m., Thursday, October 1st at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 525 E Main Mulvane, Kansas 67110. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the rosary at 10 a.m.