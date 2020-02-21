OMAHA, NB-Hubbard, Kay Rochelle age 78, the daughter of Quentin Frederick and Naomia Elfreda (Jackson) Cox, was born December 2, 1941 in Parsons, Kansas. She passed away February 16, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. Kay is survived by her children: Chata Benning and Quentin Benning; grandchildren: Quentin Benning Jr. (Ashley) and Benjamin Benning; great-grandson, Quentin Benning III; niece, Tarina Cox-Jones; nephew, Damon Cox; sister-in-law, Charlesetta Cox; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Quentin and Naomia Cox; son, Dyrick Benning; brother, George Cox. Celebration of Life Services will be 2:00 P.M., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Private family interment.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 21, 2020