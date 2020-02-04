Kay Townsend (1949 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Townsend.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mulvane Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

Townsend, Kay 70, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born February 26, 1949 to Glen and Naomi (Tomman) Summers in Stillwater, OK. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Terry Threet. Kay is survived by her husband of 48 years, Tim; children, Amber (Jason) Neighbors, Jared (Abby) Townsend, and Ashley (Joe Wang) Townsend; grandchildren, Lauren Newcom, Aaron Townsend, Ellie Townsend, Joseph Townsend, Ethan Townsend, Jack Wang, and Elijah Wang; siblings, Marc Summers and Kim Summers. Visitation: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 5 to 8 pm. Funeral: 10 am, Thursday, February 6, 2020, both at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67218. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Derby, KS   (316) 788-2828
funeral home direction icon