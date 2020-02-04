Townsend, Kay 70, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born February 26, 1949 to Glen and Naomi (Tomman) Summers in Stillwater, OK. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Terry Threet. Kay is survived by her husband of 48 years, Tim; children, Amber (Jason) Neighbors, Jared (Abby) Townsend, and Ashley (Joe Wang) Townsend; grandchildren, Lauren Newcom, Aaron Townsend, Ellie Townsend, Joseph Townsend, Ethan Townsend, Jack Wang, and Elijah Wang; siblings, Marc Summers and Kim Summers. Visitation: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 5 to 8 pm. Funeral: 10 am, Thursday, February 6, 2020, both at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67218. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 4, 2020