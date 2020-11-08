Kaylene Marie JenkinsFebruary 18, 1965 - October 28, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Jenkins, Kaylene Marie, 55, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 28, 2020. Rosary and Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, Rosary at 9:30 am with Funeral Service at 10:00 am, both held at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS. Kaylene is preceded in death by her father, Delbert Vanderheiden. Survived by her parents, Lorranin (Robert) Wedman; children, Tabitha (Eric) White and Amber Vanderheiden; siblings, Loren (Deidra) Vanderheiden, Julie Schrimer and Gina (Charlie) Hernandez; grandchild, Bristol White. Memorials can be made to Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS. 67202.