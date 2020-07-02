1/1
Keith Alan O';Donnell
O'Donnell, Keith Alan Army Veteran, Retired Landscape Foreman at Hillside Nursery, born February 19th, 1949, passed away June 28th, 2020. Visitation Thursday, July 2nd 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home in Valley Center, KS. Graveside Service Friday, July 3rd, 10:00 a.m. at Kechi Township Cemetery (Casual Attire). Survived by wife, Carrie O'Donnell; sons, Sean (April), Kevin (April), Doug (Jennifer), Padraic (Christina); 12 grandchildren, Brice, Payton, Haily, Keylyn, Isabelle, Quinn, Tristan, Quentin, Aidan, Alex, Tayte, Megan, mother, Zennett; brother, Rodney. In the words of Keith, "This is Horse... !" www.bakerfhvc.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

