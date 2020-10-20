1/1
Keith Eckerman
1932 - 2020
Keith Eckerman
May 14, 1932 - October 18, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Keith F. Eckerman, 88, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Keith was preceded in death by his wife, DeLoris Eckerman; son, Douglas Eckerman; and brothers, Robert and Dean Eckerman. Survivors include his sons, David Eckerman (Barbara), Danny Eckerman (Michelle), Dennis Eckerman (Karla), Donny Eckerman (Wendy), and Dale Eckerman; daughter-in-law, Christy Eckerman; brothers, Paul and Jerry Eckerman; sister, Karen Tye; grandchildren, Angela, Michael, Chelsey, Ashley, Matthew, Candice, Brandon, Cameron, and Connor; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Aydan, Kowyn, Lyla, Elliana, Cooper, and Colton. Rosary Service, 7:30 pm, Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Funeral Mass, 10 am, Thursday, Oct. 22, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 132 S. Millwood Ave. Memorials to: Interim Hospice. Share condolences and view tribute video at www.Cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Rosary
07:30 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
