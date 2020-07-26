Anderson, Keith L. 89. On Thursday, July 16, 2020, Keith L. Anderson, loving father, grandfather and friend passed away. Keith was born on October 22, 1930 in Wray, CO. Although he grew up in Colorado, he has called Wichita home since 1960. He started his 30+ year career with J.C. Penney as a teenager. He was the Assistant Manager of the Downtown store, was promoted to Manager for Eastgate and then opened the new Towne East store. At the same time, he built his own real estate development and management business, Anderson Investment and Anderson Management. Keith's greatest joys in life were his family and friends, work, sharing his ranch, family trips, and helping others. He was an avid KU and WSU supporter and loved to attend their games. Keith was known for his laugh, his handshake, and his generous heart. He was passionate about being involved in many organizations including Boy Scouts, Wichita Children's Home, YMCA, Humane Society, Chamber of Commerce (Vice President), Rotary International, Wichita Builders Association, served on Board of Directors for Convention & Visitors Bureau and Junior Achievement and more. He was also an involved member of Plymouth Congregational Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Thelma Anderson; brothers, Bob, Warren, and Duane Anderson. Survived by his son, Keith A. Anderson (Karen) of Waverly, KS; daughters, Susan L. Anderson of Dallas, TX, Ann D. Anderson of Dallas, TX, Jennifer Anderson of Olathe, KS; grandchildren, Zach and Abby Anderson, Aidan, Griffin and Hannah Rupert; sister-in-law, Doris Anderson; and nieces, Kathy Anderson, Kim Howard and Dana Rotramel. Memorials have been established with Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226 and Boy Scouts of America - Quivira Council, 3247 N. Oliver Ave., Wichita, KS 67220. We are planning a future service at Plymouth and a party at Wichita Country Club once large events are possible. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
