Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith L. Mae. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Mae, Keith L. 83, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 in Wichita. Keith was born the son of August and Artie Mae on July 14, 1936 in Lincoln, Kansas. Keith and Darlene Mae were united in marriage on July 4, 1986 in Wichita, Kansas. Keith retired as CEO of Georgetown Village in Wichita. He was longtime manager of the Twin Lakes Club in Wichita. He enjoyed traveling and golfing with his wife. Keith was an avid Shockers Basketball fan. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Winnie Nichols. Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years Darlene Mae; children, Rick Mae, Mike Decker, Sherry Lare Joubert, Robert Lare, Jr.; brother, Kenneth Mae; sister, Barbara Mae (Jess) Bell; several grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Due to gathering restrictions a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the , 6405 Metcalf Avenue, Suite 204, Overland Park, KS 66202.



Mae, Keith L. 83, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 in Wichita. Keith was born the son of August and Artie Mae on July 14, 1936 in Lincoln, Kansas. Keith and Darlene Mae were united in marriage on July 4, 1986 in Wichita, Kansas. Keith retired as CEO of Georgetown Village in Wichita. He was longtime manager of the Twin Lakes Club in Wichita. He enjoyed traveling and golfing with his wife. Keith was an avid Shockers Basketball fan. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Winnie Nichols. Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years Darlene Mae; children, Rick Mae, Mike Decker, Sherry Lare Joubert, Robert Lare, Jr.; brother, Kenneth Mae; sister, Barbara Mae (Jess) Bell; several grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Due to gathering restrictions a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the , 6405 Metcalf Avenue, Suite 204, Overland Park, KS 66202. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.