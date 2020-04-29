Mae, Keith L. 83, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 in Wichita. Keith was born the son of August and Artie Mae on July 14, 1936 in Lincoln, Kansas. Keith and Darlene Mae were united in marriage on July 4, 1986 in Wichita, Kansas. Keith retired as CEO of Georgetown Village in Wichita. He was longtime manager of the Twin Lakes Club in Wichita. He enjoyed traveling and golfing with his wife. Keith was an avid Shockers Basketball fan. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Winnie Nichols. Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years Darlene Mae; children, Rick Mae, Mike Decker, Sherry Lare Joubert, Robert Lare, Jr.; brother, Kenneth Mae; sister, Barbara Mae (Jess) Bell; several grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Due to gathering restrictions a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the , 6405 Metcalf Avenue, Suite 204, Overland Park, KS 66202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 29, 2020