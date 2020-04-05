Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith L. Noordhoek. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

WALSENBURG, CO-Noordhoek, Keith L. passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center in Walsenburg, Colorado on March 28, 2020. Keith was born on July 14, 1959 in Haysville, Kansas to Elmer and Skip Noordhoek. In 1993 while living in Galveston, Texas Keith met his future wife of 26 years, Olivia Noordhoek (Gately). They set off on many adventures, finally settling in Walsenburg, Colorado where they spent the last three years enjoying the stunning Colorado scenery. Keith is survived by his wife, Olivia, his three children, Zachari Noordhoek, Dorian Noordhoek and Hilda Serna, and five grandchildren (Dorian with one son and three daughters and Zachari with one daughter), three older brothers: Elmer Ray Noordhoek, Lyle Noordhoek, and Victor Noordhoek along with numerous aunts and cousins. Keith was preceded in death by his parents: Elmer and Skip Noordhoek. In accordance with Keith's wishes, he will be cremated without services. A remembrance memorial will be held at a future date at Riggs Park in Haysville, Kansas which is a place Keith always held near and dear to his heart and Galveston Bay in Galveston, Texas where Keith loved to go bay fishing in his kayak. Since there will be no formal service at this time please feel free to make a donation in Keith's name to your local animal shelter/humane society. Keith loved all animals but had a special fondness for cats. He leaves behind Bonnie, Junior, Miss Kitty, and LuLu. Olivia Noordhoek would like to thank the ER team at Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center in Walsenburg for their valiant efforts to save Keith's life. In a nod to Keith's life, I invite you to enjoy a sunrise, a great cup of coffee, and good music.

