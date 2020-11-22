1/1
Keith Lesley Hiser
1931 - 2020
November 30, 1931 - November 18, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Keith Lesley Hiser, 88, Crew Chief with the United States Air Force, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Keith enjoyed building his own airplanes and riding his Harley. He was part of the Patriot Guard motorcycle group. He loved traveling to see family all over the country and his greatest joy was spending time with his family. Keith was an avid sports shooter as well as a bird and deer hunter. He belonged to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Wichita. He was a member of the United States Air Force for 24 years and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant and served two tours during the Vietnam War. Keith worked for 23 years with Cessna in the Citation Jet Marketing Division. He was also a junior league baseball coach in Maine during his time in the Air Force. Preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Annis Hiser. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Verna Hiser of Wichita; sons, Eric (Patricia) Hiser of Wichita, Gregory (Rebecca) Hiser of Maize, KS; daughter, Dana (Mike) Mathia of Wichita, KS; brother, Kenneth Hiser of Colorado Springs, CO; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 . Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Keith was quite a guy, and he and Verna loved life !!
Theron Froggatte
Friend
