Oden, Keith "Corky" passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 54. He was surrounded by those who love him dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Haskell and Norma Oden; 1 brother; and 2 sisters. He is survived by his girlfriend, Kristy Nave; 3 daughters, April Stilwell, Heather Oden and Amber Oden; 8 grandchildren; 4 brothers; 2 sisters; numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6th from 4pm - 11 p.m. at 5711 N. Tyler Rd, Wichita, Ks 67101.

Oden, Keith "Corky" passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 54. He was surrounded by those who love him dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Haskell and Norma Oden; 1 brother; and 2 sisters. He is survived by his girlfriend, Kristy Nave; 3 daughters, April Stilwell, Heather Oden and Amber Oden; 8 grandchildren; 4 brothers; 2 sisters; numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6th from 4pm - 11 p.m. at 5711 N. Tyler Rd, Wichita, Ks 67101. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019

