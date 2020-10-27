Keith R. Wirths
March 24, 1940 - October 24, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Keith Raymond Wirths, age 80, owner/operator of Keith Wirths Excavating Inc., passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. Keith was born in Wichita and was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Claudia Wirths and son, Jeffrey Wirths. Keith leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Susie (Edwards) Wirths; daughter, Pamela and husband, Jerry Forshee; son, Ricky Wirths; daughter, Stacey Wirths Oxner; son, Jason Wirths; 10 siblings; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. Keith had many business ventures throughout his life, ranging from a pallet manufacturing business to a sawmill, trucking, landscaping and a successful excavating company. He played a major role in enhancement and development of Comotara, Lake Point, Sterling Farms, and many other projects in Wichita. He loved to farm and garden and he did so until his health wouldn't allow him to continue. He found great pleasure in being able to give away his produce. He purchased land, dug a pond for his parents to fish, grew his own trees for his landscaping business, built a horse corral and a barn with living quarters, which hosted many family gatherings. Keith was a very respected businessman and there was nothing he couldn't do. He loved his family and was always there with whatever they needed. He was loved by many and will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him. In respect of Keith's wishes, graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, at Maize Park Cemetery, 13332 W. 53rd Street North, Wichita. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials have been established with The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214 and The Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th Street N., Wichita, KS 67226. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the graveside service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/ResthavenMortuary/