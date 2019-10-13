Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelly A. Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

CHEKOTAH, OK-Brown, Kelly A. 69, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 3, 1949 in Muskogee, Oklahoma, to parents, Harold D. and Hazel B. (Lasater) Brown. He is survived by daughters, Jenny L. (Brown) Atwell and husband, Jeremy Atwell of Simi Valley, CA. and Molly B. Brown and husband, James M. Branden of Wichita, KS; granddaughter, Jackson R. Atwell of Simi Valley, CA.; brother, Kris H. Brown and wife, Lisa Brown of Climax, KS; and sister, Becky A. (Brown) Schaffer of Eureka, KS; wife, Leann (Harvey) Brown of Chekotah, OK; and cousins, nieces and nephews across the country and Canada. He is preceded in death by father, Harold; mother, Hazel; and older brother, Jay D. Brown. He grew up in Kansas and spent most of his life in Eureka, Haysville and Wichita. Kelly worked for Love Box Company and later co-owned Metal Arts, LLC in Wichita. He retired with his wife, Leann, to enjoy the lake in Chekotah, OK. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled over the next few months.

CHEKOTAH, OK-Brown, Kelly A. 69, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 3, 1949 in Muskogee, Oklahoma, to parents, Harold D. and Hazel B. (Lasater) Brown. He is survived by daughters, Jenny L. (Brown) Atwell and husband, Jeremy Atwell of Simi Valley, CA. and Molly B. Brown and husband, James M. Branden of Wichita, KS; granddaughter, Jackson R. Atwell of Simi Valley, CA.; brother, Kris H. Brown and wife, Lisa Brown of Climax, KS; and sister, Becky A. (Brown) Schaffer of Eureka, KS; wife, Leann (Harvey) Brown of Chekotah, OK; and cousins, nieces and nephews across the country and Canada. He is preceded in death by father, Harold; mother, Hazel; and older brother, Jay D. Brown. He grew up in Kansas and spent most of his life in Eureka, Haysville and Wichita. Kelly worked for Love Box Company and later co-owned Metal Arts, LLC in Wichita. He retired with his wife, Leann, to enjoy the lake in Chekotah, OK. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled over the next few months. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close