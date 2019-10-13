CHEKOTAH, OK-Brown, Kelly A. 69, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 3, 1949 in Muskogee, Oklahoma, to parents, Harold D. and Hazel B. (Lasater) Brown. He is survived by daughters, Jenny L. (Brown) Atwell and husband, Jeremy Atwell of Simi Valley, CA. and Molly B. Brown and husband, James M. Branden of Wichita, KS; granddaughter, Jackson R. Atwell of Simi Valley, CA.; brother, Kris H. Brown and wife, Lisa Brown of Climax, KS; and sister, Becky A. (Brown) Schaffer of Eureka, KS; wife, Leann (Harvey) Brown of Chekotah, OK; and cousins, nieces and nephews across the country and Canada. He is preceded in death by father, Harold; mother, Hazel; and older brother, Jay D. Brown. He grew up in Kansas and spent most of his life in Eureka, Haysville and Wichita. Kelly worked for Love Box Company and later co-owned Metal Arts, LLC in Wichita. He retired with his wife, Leann, to enjoy the lake in Chekotah, OK. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled over the next few months.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019