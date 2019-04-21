French-Bargdill, Kelly C. 41, was unexpectedly taken from us last week. She leaves behind her husband and three children. Kelly was a loving mother. She was vibrant, with a beautiful smile; she touched so many souls. As humans do, we laid her to rest on Wednesday, April 17. Kelly was a woman with strong Christian faith. Though we know her soul is heaven bound, we know her spirit still walks amongst us. Kelly is survived by her husband, Brett Bargdill; children, Evelyn, Levi and Lydia; mother, Deanna (Patrick) Deenihan; father, Larry (Vicki) French; and sister, Brandi (Kevin Blount) French. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kelly French Memorial Fund, c/o Citizen's Bank of Kansas, 4820 East Douglas, Wichita, Kansas 67208
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019