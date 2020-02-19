Kelly C. McLean (1921 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelly C. McLean.
Service Information
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS
67206
(316)-684-8200
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS 67206
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS 67206
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS 67206
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

McLean, Kelly C. age 99, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020. Kelly was born January 19, 1921 to Winnie E "Gibson" Akins and Alfred W Mclean. Kelly Retired from Boeing after 19 years. Kelly is survived by; daughters Betty Jo King, and Sharon Trowbridge (Ron); 6 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Kelly was preceded in death by his wife Martha E Mclean; son-in-law Jimmy King; father Alfred W Mclean and mother Winnie E "Gibson" Akins; brother Charles Akins; great-grandchild Olivia King. A visitation for Kelly will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with family present from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E 13TH ST N, WICHITA, KS. A funeral service will occur Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kelly's memory may be made to Botanica, 701 Amidon St, Wichita, Kansas 67203.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 684-8200
funeral home direction icon