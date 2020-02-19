McLean, Kelly C. age 99, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020. Kelly was born January 19, 1921 to Winnie E "Gibson" Akins and Alfred W Mclean. Kelly Retired from Boeing after 19 years. Kelly is survived by; daughters Betty Jo King, and Sharon Trowbridge (Ron); 6 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Kelly was preceded in death by his wife Martha E Mclean; son-in-law Jimmy King; father Alfred W Mclean and mother Winnie E "Gibson" Akins; brother Charles Akins; great-grandchild Olivia King. A visitation for Kelly will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with family present from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E 13TH ST N, WICHITA, KS. A funeral service will occur Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kelly's memory may be made to Botanica, 701 Amidon St, Wichita, Kansas 67203.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020