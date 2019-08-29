Kelly Dawn Mace-Kaps (1967 - 2019)
Service Information
Affinity All Faiths Lincoln - Wichita
2310 E. Lincoln
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-263-0707
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fellowship Hall of Haysville United Methodist Church
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:30 PM
Zook Cemetery
Zook, KS
View Map
Notice
Mace-Kaps, Kelly Dawn Passed away on Sat, Aug 24, 2019 at the age of 52. Born to Alvin and Martha (Posey) Mace on May 23, 1967 in Greensberg, KS. Kelly was preceded in death by son, Christopher Mace and parents. She is survived by husband, Joseph Kaps; son, Bradley Kaps; sister, Deana Mace; brother, Lloyd Mace and numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be Sat, Aug 31 from 10 to 12 at the Fellowship Hall of Haysville United Methodist Church. Graveside service to follow at the Zook Cemetery in Zook, Kansas at 4:30 pm. Memorials to the /, 300 S. Riverside Plaza Ste. 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019
