Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelly Duncan. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Duncan, Kelly 59, passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2020, following a brief illness. Kelly was born in Wichita, Kansas, October 3, 1960. He graduated from St. John High School in St. John, Kansas, and from Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas. He worked as an Avionics Technician at Honeywell until retirement. Kelly was a wonderful father, brother and friend. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, winning several bass tournaments, and was also a big KC Chiefs fan. He will be remembered as someone with a big heart and a tremendous love of his family. Kelly was a multiple sclerosis warrior for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Helen Duncan, and a brother, David. He is survived by his beautiful daughters, Shannon Duncan, (fiancé, Madison Cook) and Kacey Duncan, (fiancé, Jacob Daugherty); sisters, Susan (Mel) Hussey and Sharon (Neil) Carlson; nephews, Scott (Jen) Hussey and Robert (Renee) Carlson, along with many cousins. A private family service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Service will be live streamed at

Duncan, Kelly 59, passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2020, following a brief illness. Kelly was born in Wichita, Kansas, October 3, 1960. He graduated from St. John High School in St. John, Kansas, and from Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas. He worked as an Avionics Technician at Honeywell until retirement. Kelly was a wonderful father, brother and friend. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, winning several bass tournaments, and was also a big KC Chiefs fan. He will be remembered as someone with a big heart and a tremendous love of his family. Kelly was a multiple sclerosis warrior for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Helen Duncan, and a brother, David. He is survived by his beautiful daughters, Shannon Duncan, (fiancé, Madison Cook) and Kacey Duncan, (fiancé, Jacob Daugherty); sisters, Susan (Mel) Hussey and Sharon (Neil) Carlson; nephews, Scott (Jen) Hussey and Robert (Renee) Carlson, along with many cousins. A private family service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Service will be live streamed at www.downingandlahey.com . A celebration of Kelly's life service will be held when gatherings are deemed safe. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship will be set up in his name with St. John High School. Donations may be sent to South Central Community Foundation, 114 W. 5th St., PO Box 8624, Pratt, KS 67124. www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close