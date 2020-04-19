Duncan, Kelly 59, passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2020, following a brief illness. Kelly was born in Wichita, Kansas, October 3, 1960. He graduated from St. John High School in St. John, Kansas, and from Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas. He worked as an Avionics Technician at Honeywell until retirement. Kelly was a wonderful father, brother and friend. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, winning several bass tournaments, and was also a big KC Chiefs fan. He will be remembered as someone with a big heart and a tremendous love of his family. Kelly was a multiple sclerosis warrior for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Helen Duncan, and a brother, David. He is survived by his beautiful daughters, Shannon Duncan, (fiancé, Madison Cook) and Kacey Duncan, (fiancé, Jacob Daugherty); sisters, Susan (Mel) Hussey and Sharon (Neil) Carlson; nephews, Scott (Jen) Hussey and Robert (Renee) Carlson, along with many cousins. A private family service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Service will be live streamed at www.downingandlahey.com. A celebration of Kelly's life service will be held when gatherings are deemed safe. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship will be set up in his name with St. John High School. Donations may be sent to South Central Community Foundation, 114 W. 5th St., PO Box 8624, Pratt, KS 67124. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020