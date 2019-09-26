COLUMBUS, NE-Staab, Ken 68, of Columbus, NE passed away on Monday, September 23rd at Bryan East in Lincoln, NE surrounded by family. Ken was born on August 30th, 1951 to Dan Sr. and Mary (Meis) Staab. On August 4, 1973, he was united in marriage to Shirley McClure in Wichita, KS. They were blessed with 2 children. Ken & Shirley lived in the Wichita, KS area for many years until moving to Nebraska in 1993. Ken was an owner-operator truck driver for many years leasing with Lindsay Manufacturing & BMC Transport. In 2010, he retired from truck driving to spend more time with his family. Ken was a devoted husband, father, & Papa. He loved spending time with his family & playing with his grandchildren. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He will be deeply missed by all. Ken is survived by wife, Shirley Staab of Columbus, NE; daughter, Kenna Staab of Genoa, NE; son, Keith (Betty) Staab of Columbus, NE; brothers, Dan Jr. (Shirley) Staab of Tomball, TX & Steve (Kay) Staab of Wichita, KS; sister, Sue Noah of Wakeeney, KS; grandchildren, Katelynn, Kinsey, Kendrick, Kierstin, & Keiton; brother-in-law, Jim (Theresa) McClure of Wichita, KS; sisters-in-law Judy (Mike) Wilhite of Park City, KS & Angie Smith of Wichita, KS; many nieces, nephews, & extended family. He was preceded in death by parents, Dan & Mary Staab; brother, Tom Staab; sisters, Diane Wims & Margaret Ann Staab. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts & prayers & the staff at Bryan East for all their support & care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Direct memorials to his family for future designation c/o Lincoln Family Funeral Care.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019