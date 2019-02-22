AUGUSTA-Dupuy, Kendale Lee 60, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Kendale served his country in the U.S. Navy. He married Julie Dahlem on May 31, 1985 in Wichita. Kendale is survived by his wife, Julie, of the home; brother, Brian (Trish) Dupuy; aunt, Patricia Pederson; cousins, Rodger Greer and Robin Scott. Funeral services will be on Monday, February 25th at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist in Douglass. Interment will follow at the Douglass Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kendale Lee Dupuy.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 22, 2019