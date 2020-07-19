1/
Kendall Carpenter
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kendall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carpenter, Kendall Age 64, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on Friday July 3, 2020. He was born October 21, 1956 in Wichita, Kansas to Hugh R. and Vergie L. (Dowling) Carpenter. He is survived by his mother, two sons, Scott (Lark) of St. Louis and Kyle of Jonesborough; four brothers, H. Ron (Terri), Randy, Rycke (Kelly), and Kris (Rita) all of Wichita; half sister, Sandra Shepard of Alvin, TX his brother-in-law Jerome Weninger; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father; and sister Lynda L. Weninger. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice. www.cochranmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
In loving memory of a handsome young man that I fondly remember from long ago as being kind & thoughtful beyond his years to an older half-sister. In lieu of flowers, a donation has been sent the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Sandra Carpenter-Shepard
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved