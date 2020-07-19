Carpenter, Kendall Age 64, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on Friday July 3, 2020. He was born October 21, 1956 in Wichita, Kansas to Hugh R. and Vergie L. (Dowling) Carpenter. He is survived by his mother, two sons, Scott (Lark) of St. Louis and Kyle of Jonesborough; four brothers, H. Ron (Terri), Randy, Rycke (Kelly), and Kris (Rita) all of Wichita; half sister, Sandra Shepard of Alvin, TX his brother-in-law Jerome Weninger; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father; and sister Lynda L. Weninger. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice
