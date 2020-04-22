Morse, Kenneth B., Jr. 64, a devoted husband, father, and veteran, passed away April 19, 2020. Ken was a general contractor for many years, working in electrical work and HVAC as well. Ken was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Morse Sr. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Potvin) Morse; daughters, Vickie (Steve) Shook, and Kimberly Castor; mother, Catherine (Smithers) Bowden; brother, Robert (Alma) Morse; sisters, Sharon (Glenn) Nierman and Georgeanne (Darryl) Lovelace, and 9 grandchildren. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to either the or .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020