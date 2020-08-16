1/1
Kenneth Barton
Barton, Kenneth On Thursday, August 13, 2020, Kenneth Barton loving husband and father of eight children, passed away at the age of 88. Ken was born on January 21, 1932 in Osgood, MO to Nellie and Cliff Barton. He enlisted in the Air Force on June 15, 1949, and served three years during the Korean War. He worked for Learjet for over twenty-seven years, and retired in 1991 as manager of Customer Service. On October 03, 1953, he married Joan Love. Together they raised eight children; Cathy, Michael, Karen, Christopher, Judy, Tracy, Jennifer and Patrick. His greatest accomplished was his children. He was known for his quick-wit and infectious laugh. He loved telling jokes and adored the many dogs the family had throughout the years. He is survived by his wife and seven living children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The rosery will be held at 9:30 AM on Wednesday August 19, 2020, followed by the funeral service at 10:00 AM at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church located at 645 N. 119 th Street West in Wichita, KS 67325. A gravesite ceremony will be held at Garden Plain, KS cemetery. Flowers and condolences can be sent to SEAS Church. A memorial will be established with Kansas For Life under Kenneth Barton. A reception will follow at Goddard Community Center, 122 N. Main Street, Goddard, KS 67052.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 16, 2020.
