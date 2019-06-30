Brandis, Kenneth Age 87, founder of Marble Products Co., passed away on June 29, 2019. He was a loving father that cared deeply for all his children, step children and grandchildren. He is survived by his sons, Bryan Brandis, William Brandis; stepchildren, Kacey Grube, Drew (Susie) Adamson and Tira Adamson; three grandchildren; uncle, John (Ruby) Mirts. He is preceded in death by his twin brother, Curtis Brandis; daughter, Marsha L Gifford; ex-wife, Ann T. Brandis. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5p.m.-7p.m. at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Interment will be held at a later date in Fulton, MO at Mount Carmel Cemetery. www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 30, 2019