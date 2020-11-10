1/1
Reverend Dr. Kenneth Bruce Shultz
November 5, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - The Reverend Dr. Kenneth Bruce Shultz, 83, of Wichita, KS stepped peacefully into Heaven on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Ken was born in Wichita, KS, the youngest of 11 children. He married Doris Ann Klassen at the ripe old age of 19. Together, they were wholeheartedly focused on sharing the Gospel and serving Christ wherever He would lead them - from leading Young Life clubs, organizing and participating in prayer breakfasts, leading Bible studies, serving as house parents for missionary kids in Zaire (now Congo), pastoring churches, leading discipleship groups, and then, in "retirement", starting a mission organization in Romania. He chose (2 Cor. 5:14) "the love of Christ compels us…" to represent the mission of International Christian Enterprise (I.C.E.) and there's no doubt that it was the theme of his life.
When Doris fell ill with Parkinson's, he served and cared for her tenderly until she preceded him in death six years ago. He is remembered by his children, not only for his passion for Christ and love of others, but for his fun sense of humor, his love of telling stories, his theological and current event discussions, and for making and consuming the best fudge.
He is survived by his four children, Rick (Darlene) Shultz, Candi (Charlie) Roberts, Perry (Cheryl) Shultz, and Gretchen (Brian) McRae, his 8 grandchildren, Sean McRae, Brandi Hernandez, Alyssa Mendoza, Brittany Garrett, Bethany Johnson, Angelene Shultz, Blaire Laumer, and Monica Beres (honorary Romanian granddaughter), and 9 great-grandchildren.
His life will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14, at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church, 610 S Main St, Hillsboro, KS, with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral following at 11:00. The family requested that donations be made to I.C.E. in lieu of sending flowers. Donations can be sent through PayPal at: https://www.ice4missions.org/finance or checks can be sent to: ICE, 596 Monterey Dr., Keller, TX 76248. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jost Funeral Home
401 S Washington St
Hillsboro, KS 67063
(620) 947-3622
