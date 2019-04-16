Kenneth Bryan Lewis

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Bryan Lewis.

Lewis, Kenneth Bryan 65, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. Memorial Service will be 1:30 pm, Thursday, April 18th, at First Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by father, Warren Lewis; and brother, Malcolm Lewis. Survivors include mother, Harriet Lewis; beloved wife, Candace Lewis; sons, Shawn O'Neal, Bryan (Keisha) O'Neal and Derek Gann; brothers, Marc (Carol) Lewis and Terry (Joyce) Lewis; 5 grandchildren; and numerous family members and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Interim Healthcare and First Presbyterian Church Music Department. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Service by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Funeral Home
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon