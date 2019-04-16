Lewis, Kenneth Bryan 65, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. Memorial Service will be 1:30 pm, Thursday, April 18th, at First Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by father, Warren Lewis; and brother, Malcolm Lewis. Survivors include mother, Harriet Lewis; beloved wife, Candace Lewis; sons, Shawn O'Neal, Bryan (Keisha) O'Neal and Derek Gann; brothers, Marc (Carol) Lewis and Terry (Joyce) Lewis; 5 grandchildren; and numerous family members and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Interim Healthcare and First Presbyterian Church Music Department. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Service by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019