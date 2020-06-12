CHENEY-Fields, Kenneth Charles "Corky" Jr. Passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born to Kenneth C. Sr and Anita (Nichols) Fields on April 15, 1938 in Enid Oklahoma. He was retired Major in the United States Air Force, worked at Flight Safety and a part time farmer. Corky was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Richard Fields. Corky is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lillie (Ballou) Fields, Cheney; children, Colita Fields, Cheney, Dana (Eric) Richardson, Wichita, Kelly (Mary) Fields, AL and Daran Fields, TN; sisters, Rita Rae Nossman, OK and Judy Ann (Harold) Rutledge, Argonia; grandchildren, Laurel (Josh) Russell, Kayti Crone, Corey Crone, Sierra Crone, Sarah (Will) Koppenhaver, Samantha Fields and Nathen Fields; 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita, from 12-4 pm. Graveside Service held Tuesday, June 16, at 1:00 PM, Enid Cemetery, Enid, OK. Memorials may be sent to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.