Kenneth Charles "Corky" Fields Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHENEY-Fields, Kenneth Charles "Corky" Jr. Passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born to Kenneth C. Sr and Anita (Nichols) Fields on April 15, 1938 in Enid Oklahoma. He was retired Major in the United States Air Force, worked at Flight Safety and a part time farmer. Corky was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Richard Fields. Corky is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lillie (Ballou) Fields, Cheney; children, Colita Fields, Cheney, Dana (Eric) Richardson, Wichita, Kelly (Mary) Fields, AL and Daran Fields, TN; sisters, Rita Rae Nossman, OK and Judy Ann (Harold) Rutledge, Argonia; grandchildren, Laurel (Josh) Russell, Kayti Crone, Corey Crone, Sierra Crone, Sarah (Will) Koppenhaver, Samantha Fields and Nathen Fields; 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita, from 12-4 pm. Graveside Service held Tuesday, June 16, at 1:00 PM, Enid Cemetery, Enid, OK. Memorials may be sent to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Enid Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS 67217
(316) 524-1122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved