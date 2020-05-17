Kenneth D. "Kenny" Eveland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eveland, Kenneth D. "Kenny" age 71, went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020. Kenny lived a very fulfilling life in Wichita, Ks with his loving wife, Jane Eveland, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kenny's grandkids and great-grandkids were his pride and joy. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, eight siblings and his wife. Kenny is survived by one brother, eight kids, ten grandkids and six great-grandkids. At this time there will be no service for Kenny. www.bakerfhwichita.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved