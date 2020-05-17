Eveland, Kenneth D. "Kenny" age 71, went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020. Kenny lived a very fulfilling life in Wichita, Ks with his loving wife, Jane Eveland, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kenny's grandkids and great-grandkids were his pride and joy. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, eight siblings and his wife. Kenny is survived by one brother, eight kids, ten grandkids and six great-grandkids. At this time there will be no service for Kenny. www.bakerfhwichita.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.