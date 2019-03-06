DERBY-Brady, Kenneth Dean 57, passed away Friday, March 1st, 2019. Visitation: Monday, March 11, 2019, from 1-8pm family present 5-8pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 North Rock Road Derby, Kansas 67037. Funeral Service: 10am, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 North Rock Road Derby, Kansas 67037. Internment to follow at El Paso Cemetery, 700 E Kay St, Derby, KS, 67037. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Nancy Brady. Kenneth is survived by his sisters, Teresa (Ed) Bricknell, Anita (Jim) Peak, and Donna (Brad) Stribling; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019