Thrush, Kenneth E. 72, passed away on January 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Thursh; daughter, Jennifer Thrush, and daughter in law, Kara Warren. He is survived by sons, John Warren, James Warren, Jason Thrush, and Joseph (Alyssa) Thrush; 8 grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Ken was the co-owner of Taco Pronto for 48 years and will be missed by his numerous family, lifelong friends, employees, and customers. A private memorial service was held on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020
