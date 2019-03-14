Call, Kenneth Edwin age 57, passed away March 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by mother, Norma Jean; father, Ed (Laura) Call; and stepbrother, Jim Loux. Kenneth is survived by sons, Clinton and Daniel Call; step children, Krystal (Xavier) Garrett and Jordan Lien; brothers, James Call of AZ. and Randall Call of MO.; step siblings, Mike (Dianne) Loux, Tony (Diana) Loux, Joe Loux, Tom Loux, Patrick Loux, Brenda (Robert) Johnson, Jane Loux, and Peggy LeFever; grandchild, Elijah Call; step grandchildren, Cash, Peyton, Daijean, Kamyiah Garrett, and Oakleigh Lien; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Celebration of Life service will be 3:30pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita, KS 67209.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019